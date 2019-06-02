Government directs LAWDA to install CCTV cameras at checkpoints

June 02, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

To avoid illegal construction inside Dal and Nigeen areas, government has directed Lakes and Waterways Authority (LAWDA) to install CCTV cameras at checkpoints, officials said on Saturday.

A senior LAWDA official, wishing anonymity, told the Rising Kashmir that to avoid unabated supply of construction material in and around Dal and Nigeen areas, government has directed them to install CCTV cameras at checkpoints, where vehicles are being passed.

He said, people are raising their structures in broad daylight and are defying court orders openly. Enforcement squad of authority demolishes the concrete structures but as soon as they left the venue, people are starting again construction, official said.

The official said the reason for going for illegal construction is that the government has failed to rehabilitate Dal dwellers and only few hundred families have been shifted to Rakh-e-Arth Housing colony.

He said Building Operations Controlling Authority (BOCA) meeting is held after every 6 months, and only few cases are being accepted.

“People whose cases are being rejected are compelled to go for illegal construction as it takes around 6-7 months for legal procedure,” the official said.

He said the department has failed to implement their orders within the 200-meter range from Dal and Nigeen Lakes. “Besides two retired judges appointed by the High court as court commissioners have turned deaf ears on the issue,” he said.

The work will be done in coordination with the District Police, the official said adding list of locations where checkpoints are required will also be prepared by the department.

The decision of Intalling CCTV cameras was taken in a meeting chaired by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Bashir Ahmad Khan and Committee of Experts in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Enforcement Wing of J&K LAWDA was directed to furnish a list of locations where checkpoints are required to be established and CCTV cameras will also be installed at all these locations, he said.

“The directions were also issued to Police Department to speed up the process of prosecution in cases where FIRs have been registered. So that it can be a deterrent for other violators and furnish action taken the report with 15 days,” the official said.

Vice Chairman LAWDA, Sajjad Hussain told the Rising Kashmir that CCTV’s are being installed at every checkpoint to curb the illegal ferrying of construction material.

“At some locations, we have completed the installation of these CCTV cameras and rest will be completed within month,” Hussain said.