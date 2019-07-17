Government Degree College Nagrota starts functioning

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The first academic session of the newly established Government Degree College Nagrota started on Tuesday with the enrollment of 76 students, even as the admissions are still on to enroll more students.

As per an official, Secretary Higher Education Department Talat Parvez Rohella inaugurated the session in presence of Director College Development Council University of Jammu Prof. R.K Ganjoo and Principal Government, College for Women Parade Ground, Dr. Hemla Aggarwal and a large number of locals.

Government Degree College Nagrota is amongst the 52 New Colleges sanctioned/ opened recently in the state. It is offering admissions in humanities and languages subjects including Sociology, political Science, English, Hindi, Dogri besides mathematics and computer application.

Rohella interacted with the people of the area and informed them about the future plans related to starting Science and Commerce streams in the college. He also interacted with the students of the newly established college and encouraged them to take the benefit of this college. He emphasized on imparting computer knowledge to all the students.

Later, Rohella along with Prof. Ganjoo, Prof. Hemla Aggarwal, Prof. Chander Shekhar planted saplings in the college campus. It is pertinent to mention that the classes started today after the re-opening the colleges, the official added.