Government Ayurvedic Medical College celebrates Dhanwantri Jayanti

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 05:
On the auspicious day of incarnation of Lord Dhanwantri, Government Ayurvedic Medical College today celebrated National Ayurveda Day with great enthusiasm, fervour and gaiety.
According to an official added, the celebration commenced with lightening of traditional Lamp by Principal, Prof. Sunanda Raina followed by Hawan & Dhanvantari Vandana by BAMS students along with cultural items.
He added special prayer was conducted to seek the blessings of Lord Dhanwantari for well being of ailing humanity with his bounties of healthfulness.
While addressing the students, the Principal BAMS emphasized the importance of the role of Ayurveda in the society and impressed upon the students to put their maximum efforts to attain best knowledge of Ayurveda.
She said that Ayurveda is gaining popularity at national as well as international level and it has been proved by adopting and celebrating International Day of Yoga every year in more than 140 countries.
She further said that people are suffering from various life style disorders like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, cardiovascular problems, hyperactive disorder in children and Ayurveda is the only solution of all these problems, the official added.
She informed that previously this day was celebrated as Dhanwantri Jayanti but by acknowledging the importance of Ayurveda due to its Global resurgence & acceptance, Ministry of AYUSH, GoI, decided to observe Dhanvantari Jayanti as National Ayurveda Day since 2016.