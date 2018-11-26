Government abandons historic Hari Parbat Fort

Wild grass engulfs park, foul smell from pond annoys visitors
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Nov 25:
Despite government’s tall claims of making the historic Hari Parbat Fort as the ‘cynosure’ of summer capital, the Tourism Department has failed to restore the public park inside the fort which is craving for attention.
The park inside the fort has turned into a wild jungle and gives an ugly look to the visitors. The thorny bushes can be spotted in every corner of the fort. People visiting Hari Parbat Fort usually express their resentment against the government for abandoning the historic fort.
Locals of the area said that on one side the government is claiming of promoting the tourism but on another side they are neglecting this centuries-old historic monument. The park of fort is in also dilapidated condition and foul smell emanates from the stale water of the pond.
Mohammad Yousuf, a local resident at Malkhah said mostly foreign tourists visit the place during their stay in Kashmir but the fort has been abandoned by the government.
Yousuf said there is nothing inside the fort for the tourists like refreshment point, drinking water, medical facilities and other basic needs.
Many visitors are questioning the unattended state of the park as they believe lack of attention on part of the concerned authorities is responsible for the deterioration of the recently upgraded park.
Another local at Badamwari said the weeds and the uneven grass have spread all around the park because the Tourism Department has failed to take care of this historic monument.
“When there is a water body inside a park, it will attract the visitors but Hari Parbat Park presents a devastated look which distracts the visitors,” he said.
There is nothing inside the fort; it should have been maintained well by the government as it tells the ‘tales of autocratic rule’ in Kashmir, he said adding that nothing has changed on the ground since decades.
Locals said water lying there has not been changed since years and the filthy condition of the park gives a bad experience to the visitors.
Former Tourism Minister Tassaduq Mufti in March this year had passed strict instructions that Hari Parbat fort should be preserved and promoted as the centre of attraction in Srinagar.
Secretary Tourism, J&K, Rigzin Samphael told Rising Kashmir that he will ask Director Tourism Kashmir to plan an on spot inspection of the place.
