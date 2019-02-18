Government abandons Ali Jan Shopping Complex in city centre

Shopkeepers not able to pay monthly rental, seek immediate attention of admin
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 17:
Fifteen years on, the government has failed to solve the problems of traders and shopkeepers at Ali Jan Shopping Complex, Maulana Azad Road and has left them clueless as they are unable to even pay their monthly rent.
A group of entrepreneurs at Ali Jan Plaza told Rising Kashmir that since last one and a half decade they are unable to pay monthly rent to the government. As per them the building belongs to Health Department.
They said the compound of the complex is shrinking day by day as private establishments near the plaza are trying to encroach its land.
President of the Plaza Federation, Engineer Ghulam Ahmad Bhat said no one from the government is coming forward to own the property. The departments are referring the file from one room to another but to no avail, he said.
“Earlier the place was known for renowned Drug Research Laboratory in the city, but now no one owns the complex,” he said.
Bhat claimed the plaza place was initially leased out to Sher-i-Kashmir Trust for building a multi-facility diagnostic centre under the supervision of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura.
However, in the year 2000 the trust authorities constructed a shopping complex and leased it out to several traders, he said adding that for some time trust maintained the plaza and also was collecting rent from shopkeepers.
“There are some shops in the plaza which have remained shut for the couple of years and have not been opened as there is no pressure from anybody to pay monthly rent,” he said.
Few months ago they have forwarded their grievance to the Health Department and were assured that after legal documentation detail will be verified but to no avail, he said.
A group of shopkeepers accused the government of neglecting the complex due to which they are unable to pay their rents.
“We will pay our rent on regular basis but no one owns it,” said another trader Zahoor Ahmad.
Ahmad said, even the former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti assured us that within one week she would solve the issue but till date things have remained unchanged on the ground.
“Government should prepare a list of shopkeepers to whom they have leased out the shops and offices and start a proper rent system,” he demanded.
He said they even forwarded their grievance to the Governor’s Grievance Cell but except a robot response nothing was done.
The shopkeepers in the complex demanded that the state government should own the property so that they can pay to the concerned authorities.
A senior official at the Revenue Department said they will look into the matter and it will be resolved on priority.
