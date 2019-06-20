Governing Body reviews functioning of SMVD Narayana Superspeciality Hospital Kakryal

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The 57th meeting of Governing Body of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital (SMVDNSH), Kakryal, was held here Wednesday which extensively reviewed various aspects of functioning of this tertiary care hospital.

The official spokesperson said the meeting, interalia, decided several short and long term measures to further strengthen, expand and upgrade the diagnostic and treatment facilities in the hospital on continuing basis, wherever required, particularly with focus on the specialities where the footfall of the patients is very high.

Dr. Ashok Bhan, member, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and Chairman of the Governing Body of the SMVDNSH, chaired the meeting. Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Viren Shetty, Group Chief Operating Officer, NH; and Cdr. Navneet Bali, Director, Northern Region, NH; who all are the members of the Governing Body, participated in the deliberations. Among those who also took part in the discussions included Dr. Emmanuel Rupert, CEO and MD, NH; A. Nagarajan, Senior Vice President Finance, NH; K. S. Dattatreya, Facility Director; Dr. (Col.) R. C. Sahni, Medical Superintendent, SMVDNSH; Shashi Prakash, Head Finance of the hospital; and Dr. Gopal K. Sharma, Dy. Administrative Officer, SMVDNSH.

The Governing Body took stock of the facilities put in place for the ECHS and CGHS patients including the setting up of dedicated counter at the hospital for their convenience. The GB also asked for deputing a dedicated officer of the hospital dealing with the ECHS and CGHS patients, who could be contacted by the patients in case of any query or requiring assistance. The meeting was also apprised that a token system has been introduced in the reception area of the SMVDNSH for further systemising the registration process of the patients, who come for seeking consultation.

Reviewing the to-date status of the outreach activities of the hospital, the GB underscored the need for conducting more such outreach medical camps for the benefit of the people at large.

The meeting also reviewed the functioning of Jammu OPD of the SMVDNSH and expressed satisfaction at its working. Other matters that also came up for review of the GB meeting included the to-date status in regard to commencing of Organ Transplant (Renal) Program at the SSH Kakryal.