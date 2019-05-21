Governing body reviews functioning of Narayana Hospital

May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The 56th meeting of Governing Body of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital (SMVDNSH), Kakryal, was held in Katra on Monday during which the functioning of this tertiary care hospital was reviewed.

As per a statement, several significant decisions to further enhance its operational capabilities vis a vis ensuring the highest standards of patient care in tune with the emerging requirements were taken during the meeting.

In this context, the Governing Body emphasised the need for further strengthening the diagnostic and treatment facilities, wherever required, for the convenience of the patients and also stressed for optimal utilisation of the hi-end equipment besides other infrastructural facilities, including the PET CT Scan, which is available only at the SMVDNSH Kakryal in the entire Jammu region, the statement said.

“Towards speedier realisation of these objectives, the Governing Body listed a number of short, medium and long term measures. It was felt that the specialities where the footfall of the patients is very high, keeping patients’ requirements in view these need to be further strengthened on continuing basis.”

Dr. Ashok Bhan, Member, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and Chairman of the Governing Body of the SMVDNSH, chaired the meeting, which was attended by Maj. Gen. S. K. Sharma (Retd), Member Shrine Board; . Siandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; . Viren Shetty, Group Chief Operating Officer, NH; and Cdr. Navneet Bali, Director, Northern Region, NH; who all are the Members of the Governing Body.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bhan underscored the need for making the Superspeciality Hospital Kakryal an increasingly top class tertiary care health institution to ensure best possible healthcare facilities to the patients and suggested for drawing up a future roadmap for the purpose.

Taking detailed review of the feedback and suggestions of the patients and their attendants, the Governing Body stressed that prompt action should be taken on each and every feedback as this would go a long way in continuously improving the delivery systems in the hospital. The meeting while expressing satisfaction on the functioning of the hospital, stressed for focusing on imparting soft skill training to the staff as well as working out the modalities for minimising the time taken for discharging of patients from the hospital.

Other matters that came up for review of the GB meeting included empanelment of the SMVDNSH with CGHS and ECHS and to-date status in regard to commencing of Organ Transplant (Renal) Programme at the SSH Kakryal.

The GB also decided that the SMVDNSH will organise a number of outreach OPDs in the coming months in the remote and far-flung areas of the state for the benefit of the people of such areas, the statement said.