Governance invisible on ground: NC

Srinagar, December 07:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Friday expressed concern over the development deficit and administrative indifference in the valley.
In a statement issued, Provincial spokesperson and in-charge Kulgam Imran Nabi Dar said, “Basic governance is invisible in Kulgam. People in the area have to run from pillar to post for their basic demands. The farmers stand worst affected after the recent ill-timed snowfall,” he said.
Provincial Spokesperson said that the erratic power supply has aggravated the people of Kulgam. “Along with other areas in south, villages and towns in Kulgam are facing acute power shortage. Electricity is playing hide and seek with the consumers. Administration is invisible on ground and the aggravated masses have been left to fend for themselves,” he said.
Imran said that pesky power supply had rendered the whole population of the district in darkness. “Poorest of the poor are paying their bills and yet their homes are reeling under darkness. The assurances of the administration have turned out to be a hoax. The situation is far worst in the surrounding rural areas of main town,” he said.
He said the town and the rural hamlets surrounding Kulgam constituency present a depressing look. “The district is deficient in basic infrastructure. The pitiful condition of people in Kulgam, their woes and their miseries aren’t being redressed to the point that people have deemed the insensitivity of officials, to be their fate. Kulgam hasn’t been on the development radar of government for nearly one and a half decade. This needs to change,” he said.
The provincial spokesperson said, “We in National Conference stand for inclusive development of all districts of the state, and Kulgam as such known as the rice bowl of Kashmir should get its due. The apathetic situation of Kulgam if persists can morph into a much awful situation,” he said.