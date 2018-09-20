Governance and law

In one more major development in the state on governance front, the State Administrative Council under the chairmanship of Governor SP Malik accorded sanction to the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Commercial Court Bill, 2008 to make way for the constitution of commercial courts in the state. The government has said that two commercial courts in the two cities, Jammu and Srinagar, will be set up that will hear and settle commercial disputes. While the need for special courts (commercial courts) cannot be refuted, the full-throttle mode of the government under Governor’s Rule has kicked the old debate – why doesn’t the government show such keen interest when the elected representatives of the state are in the driving seat. Legislations, ideally come under the domain of the legislators or lawmakers of the state who are elected and chosen representatives of the people on the basis of elections. Normally, there is a lot of deliberation when legislators come up with a bill. The government also allows a time window at times to measure the public response. The opposition also plays an important role in the whole lawmaking process. There have been apprehensions explicitly expressed by concerned sections for the lack of a robust legislation process. At times bills get stuck in limbo or are marred by controversies that impair quality governance in the state. It is required that the leaders remain present and vigilant and focus on legislations that can bring relief to the people. It is only through meaningful debates and deliberations that a new era can be ushered by political executive. In fact they have to act as catalysts of the change. There is much that still needs to be done to this front. Public awareness on a range of issues, including how the government apparatus works, continues to be abysmally low. Then there are issues like commercial disputes in the present case that solicit establishing proper mechanisms to ensure speedy resolution of disputes. While these concerns should have been the first priority of the political leadership, it wastes much of its useful time on fighting it out on petty issues. As such it is in their absence that we see more miles being covered than in their presence. Governance reforms have become unavoidable and the political leadership as soon as they are in the driving seat must realize it.