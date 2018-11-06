Google Fact Checking Workshop for journalism students held at GCW M A Road

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 05:
As part of Google News Initiative, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC), Government College for Women, M. A. Road, organised a day-long workshop on ‘Online Verification and Fact Checking’ here.
The workshop focused on the menace of fake news content, including photographs and videos. Noted journalist and Associate Editor, Rising Kashmir, Faisul Yaseen was the resource person for the workshop. He imparted hands-on training to journalism students on verification of photographs and videos.
Deliberating on the Google News initiative, Faisul provided an overview of various useful resources to bust fake information. He also delved on other relevant topics, including Source Checking, Geo Location and Digital Hygiene.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal of the college, Prof Shaheen Altaf stressed on students to learn to differentiate between authentic and fake sources of information. She said the journalism department has been inviting experts from the field regularly and advised students to make most of these workshops.
Earlier, Head, Department of Journalism, Dr Suhail Ahmad introduced the theme of the workshop and underlined its importance in contemporary times. Dean Arts, Prof. Rubeena Khateeb and Joint Staff Secretary, Prof. Huda Galzai, were also present on the occasion and shared their inputs about the theme.