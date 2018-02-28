Goods worth Rs 3505 cr exported to Pak in 7 years

Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
Goods worth Rs 3,505.07 crore have been traded out from Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan Administrated Kashmir (PaK) via cross-LoC trade in last seven years.
Similarly, goods worth 5,062.47 in Pak rupee have been traded in to Jammu and Kashmir.
Hilal Turkey, President Cross-LoC Trade said they are not allowed to trade many items agreed in the list of tradable items.
“Many items in the agreed list of items were later banned by the government.”
Turkey who is also Vice President JKJCCI, said that the exchange of goods from both sides is necessary.
“There must be open choice for the traders. Bank transactions are not available and money is not involved directly. We trade over the exchanged goods.”
He said the number of vehicles which is still limited to 55 a day must be increased.
“Increasing the number of vehicles will help more people to get involved with this trade and it has the highest possibility of making the cross border trade better.”
“We send 140 vehicles weekly and we mostly trade bananas.”
Turkey added that the Indian trading bodies are ready to do free trading for the increase in business but this implementation must be done by the government.
He further added the government has also banned some items like celery, garlic which were traded to Jammu and Kashmir from PaK.
“Now government has banned apple, pistachio and pomegranate”.
Turkey said that the ban on items is hitting trade in a very bad way.
Turkey also claimed that nothing among the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) has been worked upon.
“As per SOP, if any item is banned it should be replaced immediately but it never happened.”
Turkey said that traders will have to attend meeting quarterly in a year “but we have attended only four meetings for 10 years now”.
“It was mentioned that once the infrastructure will be developed then the number of vehicles will be increased, we had the permission to pass 70 vehicles a day and now when infrastructure is there only 35 vehicles pass a day,” said Turkey.
Turkey further added that government must look forward for positive steps for the survival of this trade, if it will be the way it is now this trade won’t survive further.
