Good weather road

Traffic was allowed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Sunday after six days. Only light motor vehicles were allowed to move on the highway from Jammu to Srinagar. Hundreds of people and vehicles were left stranded in the days when the highway was closed following landslides and snowfall in the region. The stranded passengers as well as traders raised the pitch amidst the highway closure by the authorities, and they were later joined by political leaders who even demanded the administration to airlift the passengers. The tall claims of the government to dub the highway as all-weather road came to nothing with frequent disruptions in traffic movement on the highway this year. But a more striking remark has been made over the failure of the government to ensure road connectivity in the state. What really happened to the Rs 80,000 crore special package that Modi government announced few years ago? A larger component of the package was earmarked for building roads and enhancing the road connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. Barring few reports about the release amount of the package, there has been no talk about it. In the last few years Kashmir has been ignored by both the state government as well as the central government. The coalition partner PDP of the erstwhile government and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti have repeatedly called down the Governor administration on important public issues – the disruptions being one of them. It may not be feasible for the government to airlift the passengers, but the road connectivity being severed frequently during winter months is an old issue. The massive development calls turn out to be mere imaginations while taking a look at the ground situation. Although it has not been officially confirmed yet but some of the road and infrastructure building plans may have been downsized, which is evident from the work on some of the projects. It is not only passengers or traders who suffer from the traffic disruptions in the valley, but the entire population. The road dis-connectivity also can prove disastrous to those who wait in the valley for medical supplies that are transported on Srinagar-Jammu highway. The government seems to get back to its usual response, clearing the obstructions, instead of finding alternatives. Even the efficient teams cannot ensure quick heal in the case of avalanches hitting the sections of the highway. The investment on the infrastructure, especially the roads, has to be given account of.