Good governance magic

Governance in J&K seems to become a herculean task for the governments, particularly those run by representatives elected through assembly elections. To talk about good governance is even farfetched as governments have been struggling to complete full term without troubles. Two previous governments comprising of parties who either suffered from political compulsions or in the recent case were winning parties were kept together in a loosely stitched alliance, there has been little time to practice good governance. The PDP-BJP coalition government under governance reforms (in AoA) had expressed its view as “It shall be the mission of the coalition government to be the most ethical state in the country from the present day position of being the most corrupt state.” Whether the state fares better on most important indicators is a matter of debate. To give an impression of practicing good governance the previous government started by axing the deadwood. The government in a hurry prepared a list of corrupt officials whose services were said to be terminated. When that government incorporated lines on good governance in agenda document it emphasized the then position of the state as ‘the most corrupt state’. In four years the state hasn’t seen a change in the most corrupt status. The failure of successive governments to tackle rampant corruption has meant that it has become institutionalized in many respects. It has almost become a requisite for getting a piece of work done in government offices. There is a sort of inertia that has crept into the offices where nothing moves till there are some illegal gratifications to be made. Successive governments have been making tall claims about good governance, but it is impossible to think of good or clean governance if corruption remains rampant. While both Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, two former chief ministers failed to reform the administrative system so that the corrupt elements are isolated, the onus is on Governor NN Vohra to make way for reforms. By acting tough against corrupt officials, the governor can set a deterrent for others. While people too cannot absolve themselves of the responsibility to discourage bribery, the buck starts and stops at the government. True, corruption cannot be eradicated through magic wand overnight, but it can be substantially minimized by adopting transparency in the administration. For cleaning up the system it is also necessary to ensure that the various statutory bodies and commissions which are established to serve as the watchdogs of the right of information, human rights, vigilance, accountability and anti-corruption are manned by people known for their competence and integrity.