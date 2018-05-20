Good Governance: Illusion or reality

Waseem Parveez Dar
Good governance constitutes the very plinth upon which structure of nation's progress rests and a vital step in this direction is purely the simplification of procedures and processes in the Government in order to make the system transparent and swift in its endeavours.
Do you often feel shocked on receiving an inflated electricity bill and when you go to the concerned department for seeking clarification, you are unceremoniously shooed away or you have to get your property transferred to your name and you just run from pillar to post only to end up utterly dejected and disillusioned?
Most of us, at some time or the other, grapple with such problems which need redressal at the hands of some government official or organisation. And, every time one attempts to seek a solution to the problem or just wants a simple clarification, there is no one to give you even a proper hearing. Indubitably, no system is immune to weaknesses. Shortcomings will continue to plague it.
However, if these shortcomings prove detrimental to the basic interest of the public, the latter have a legitimate claim for the redressal of their grievences.
The public grievance redressal entails the very pivot around which a well governed democracy revolves. Constitution does confer various rights on its citizens, however, the lack of an effective mechanism to tackle everyday grievances of people is still one of the colossal defect of governance in India today. Successive regimes in recent past did attempt to introduce initiatives to address the grievances of the common man.
One of the earliest attempt to address the situation was the Citizen’s Charter which was first introduced in India in 1990s.The department of Public Grievances (DARPG) subsequently took on the task of formulating a Citizen’s Charter.
The components of the Citizen’s Charter as outlined by DARPG include the vision and mission statement of the organization,details of grievance redress mechanisms and how to access them.
Unfortunately, that citizen’s Charters of many organisations just remained an impotent document and the consumer was left in lurch. Subsequently, the RTI Act was introduced in 2005.The RTI proved to be a landmark reform in public grievance redressal because it put the onus of redressal on the officials dealing with the particular issue and also introduced a penalty clause.
This not only forced the concerned official/organization to address the grievance in a time bound manner but also reduced the corruption since the complainant has access to all documents relating to the issue including file notings - thereby giving birth to a semblance of accountability.
With the growing concept of e-governance and “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,”there has - of late - been an increased focus on web and mobile based grievance redressal platforms.
Some of the recently introduced systems include the CPGRAMS(Centralized Pubic Grievance Redress And Monitoring System)-a web based grievanceredressal mechanism-initiated by DARPG to streamline and unify the process of receiving grievances relating to various Ministries/Departments; PRAGATI(Pro-active government and Timely Implementation),an interactive platform to address common man’s grievances and simultaneously monitor programmes and projects of centre as well as state governments.
MyGov, a citizen engagement platform and E-Nivaran a paperless mode for redressal of tax related grievances etc. Various regulatory mechanisms have also been created to address grievances related to services like telecommunications (TRAI),banking (Banking Ombudsman), health services (MCA and MCI), but the bubble bursts when in terms of proper implementation, it all falls flat.
Women are often the most vulnerable part of the population - prone to abuse at home and at the work place.
Though there are several acts to protect women from domestic violence and abuse at home and at workplaces like the Sexual Harassment Of Women at workplace Act,2013; Dowry Prohibition Act 1961;Domestic Violence Act 2005,etc, women still end up being at the receiving end.
To address these issues, the government recently introduced She Box (Sexual Harassment Electronic Box),to provide a single window access to every woman to complain against any kind of harassment.
At the risk of sounding repetitive, I must say, at ground level, results are woefully disappointing. The central tenet of democracy is that the government is accountable to the citizens for all policies and activities.
Only an effective and efficient grievance redressal mechanism can build trust among the citizens and assure them that it is a government “of the people and for the people”otherwise it is sheer farce and nothing else.
waseemparveezdar@gmail.com