Good governance, accountability define human welfare: NC

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday asserted that people of the state stand disappointed toward alliance politics and are seeking a strong government which can advance the cause of development.
Party’s chief spokesperson, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi while addressing functionaries on World Human Rights Day at party headquarters here said that human rights are important to realize the full potential of people.
“Human welfare is defined not only in terms of freedom from hunger and poverty but also respect for individual dignity, sound governance, and accountability,” he said.
Ruhullah said the mandate of 2014 state elections was desecrated upon by the PDP-BJP alliance and that nothing tangible was achieved in terms of development. “I don’t know of any sector that received a positive impetus during the PDP-BJP rule. The former regime miserably failed to provide an inclusive, accountable government,” he said.
He added that the need of hour is to invest in the collaborative efforts of democracy, human rights and good governance. “The core of our party ideology is to invest in the human development. History bears testimony to how Sher-e-Kashmir worked for the emancipation of poor and the downtrodden. Ours is the only party that possesses a panacea for states political and development needs,” he said.