Good alone Triumphs evil

July 26, 2019 | Rouf Maqbool

‘Truth has arrived and falsehood has perished, indeed is falsehood bound to perish’ (Al Quran)

Ever since the existence of humankind on the planet there has always been a war wagging between; Good and Evil, Truth and Falsehood, Justice and Oppression. History stands witness to the times when falsehood and oppression were all time high and had torn apart the basic human values and ethos and pushed the world into the abyss of gloom and doom. But every time amidst escalated falsehood and tyranny, a blazing torch of light and truth in the shape of a prophet, a messenger or a messiah, or an ordinary human being rose up who fought firmly and bravely against the evil prevalent and in the end prevailed over all the falsehood, all the oppression and all the evil, which can be again seen from the pages of history.

The verse of Holy Quran in which I believe so strongly is powerful evidence and an absolute fact that relates the triumph of Good over falsehood in all times. As Quran says ‘Truth has arrived and falsehood has perished, indeed is falsehood bound to perish.’ (17:81). Like all times and ages, the war between good and evil has been going on like never before in our times too. Honest and good people always stand firm to wave the flag of goodness and integrity and like a rock solid determination stand up in the way of some evil mongers who live to satisfy their selfish and lewd desires. The evil side is in a world of deceit and falsehood, how often do you see a person advocating for justice. How often have you seen people speaking for truth? How often do they come forward to help someone in trouble and pull him out of the mess? How many times have you seen someone wiping tears of an orphan or appeasing the cries of a widow? The world is so full of crimes, some bizarre and heart-breaking things are happening, evil is being admired and flourished till it goes out of control and backfires. Thieves are wearing masks of majesty and honest people are demeaned under the open skies.

The helplessness of this time is breaking a rule is considered a no big offence and putting the cart before the horse has become an order of the day. In spite of such a terrible mess, a more brighter and encouraging side is good people stand firm there to show the evil mongers that when they start doing their duty right, criminals, cheats and dacoits get out of business. That people who have even a bit of consciousness alive don't sell the truth for any number of dollars and don't let justice to be sold for all the wealth in the world and robbers can't rob people of their smile just for their fun. The devil can't have all the pleasure in this world if good people are alive. Good people stand there to make a difference in people's lives and keep on working constantly to transform the lives of people on the planet. They know the service to others is the most noble and worthwhile end of human beings.

No matter how much or how little they have; they know any word, any moment or any action of kindness can have a huge ripple effect in our society and humanity. And today we need this more than ever. Random acts of love and kindness, spreading compassion and empathy, fairness and justice, honesty and integrity, gratitude and acceptance, just small acts of kindness when multiplied by millions of people can change the world. Goodness always has a way of coming back. Whether we do it in ocean or on the earth, whether we do it in a cave or under the open skies, no matter how small or big it is, it always count sand the reward is manifold. It protects and rescues when we have no one to turn to or no references to rely on. Sometimes the world may fail to see the goodness and uprightness of our character but always see what is best we can do for everyone around us and it is this sense of offering that will make us shine. How deeply we touch the lives of others is how rich our life will be. I believe if all good people, who have even a bit of consciousness alive, which have not polluted their souls for petty material interests come together, good shall prevail again and falsehood shall perish.

Fairness and justice shall flourish again and deception and distrust shall vanish. Joy will resonate again in abundance and misery shall have to depart. If only they come together and press on for instilling integrity and transparency in the functioning of small institutions of society. If only they press on for the sake of future of our children and for the sake of families who are still struggling to make even two square meals a day; those who are not able to send their kids to a decent school to give them good education. Who can't afford to buy good food or give good healthcare to their family? We need to wake up, make a positive effort and do our bit. All good things when put together will make the world a better place for everyone.

