Good agricultural practices to help raise farmers’ income: Secy Floriculture

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 08:
Secretary Floriculture Mohammad Javed Khan today inaugurated training-cum-awareness centre at Akhnoor in presence of Director Floriculture BabilaRakhwal.
He also kicked-off one-day training-cum-awareness programme on Commercial Floriculture being organized by Department of Floriculture, Gardens and Park under the ATMA scheme.
Project Director Sunil Misri, Joint Director PranDuloo, Deputy Director SK Sultan, District Floriculture Officers Vikrant Sharma and other senior officers of the departments besides a large number of farmers from various districts were present on the occasion.
Secretary Floriculture said that the department has initiated many steps to educate the farmers about modern techniques in farming to increase the farm production which will ultimately lead to doubling their income. He congratulated the department for organizing such programmes and stressed upon the farmers to take full advantage of them.
He further said that such programmes which benefit the farmers at large and help them in getting advance techniques of farming should be organized at regular intervals.
On the occasion, Director Floriculture briefed the farmers about different schemes in vogue in the floriculture sector. She stressed that the department is working to improve the economic status of the farmers and to achieve the target all the officers and field functionaries should work with added dedication and zeal.
Some farmers raised the issues regarding seed procurement, oil extracting machinery, subsidy and market and sales. Secretary Floriculture assured the farmers that the department will extend all possible support to them for the early redressal of their problems.