Golf tournament for judges, lawyers held

Golfers mince no bones about beauty of greens
Golfers mince no bones about beauty of greens
Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
Legal Eagle Golf Tournament was inaugurated here on Saturday at Royal Springs Golf Course by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Justice Gita Mittal in which around 50 judges, lawyers and other legal fraternity from Supreme Court, Delhi High Court and Jammu and Kashmir High Court participated.
The event was organised by the Jammu Kashmir High Court (HC) and co-sponsored by the Department of Tourism and Jammu and Kashmir Bank.
The participants included Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Bashir Ahmad Khan, Former Advocate Generals Altaf Naik and Jahangir Iqbal Ganai, senior advocates of the High Court, U K Jalali, Javed Ahmad Kawoosa and Zubair Zargar.
While speaking on the occasion, Justice Gita Mittal said the tournament is held outside the state and was bought here to send a message across the globe that Kashmir is absolutely safe for travellers and any tournament can be held here
She said the tournament has become a platform for a union of legal experts, judges, senior and young lawyers. “We have started it here and this tradition will continue for long time,” she said.
“Many lady senior judges have also participated in the tournament who after seeing this golf course will also invite other female golfers to play golf here.”
She added there was a need to highlight the role of the woman that they can play their part in the society.
“We wanted lady golfers to participate and they have turned up in good number here.”
This will also promote golfing among the women,” she said.
Managing Director, Golf Development and Management Authority, Ghalib Mohiuddin said this is a high-profile tournament in which senior judges and lawyers are participating.
“If we can host high-profile judges and lawyers here who can play without any security and enjoy to the fullest, it would send a positive message across the world that Kashmir is safe for everybody,” he said.
He said this tournament would give a fillip to the overall tourism activity of the State.
Mohiuddin said it was encouraging that the Delhi High Court Bar Association members and judges from Supreme court are part of the tournament.
“There is no denying the fact that RSGC is one of the best golf courses in India and one of the best in Asia. The negative perception that Kashmir is not safe is a deterrent for travellers to visit Kashmir,” said Mohiuddin.
However, with the successful conclusion of this tournament, a positive message will go across that this beautiful land is also safe for travellers.
Director Tourism, Kashmir, Tasaduq Jeelani said the department is providing full support and cooperation to the event.
“J&K state is a golf circuit. We have so many golf courses here which need to be promoted through such activities,” he said.
Deputy Director Tourism Publicity Reyaz Ahmad Shah was also present on the occasion.
m.baseerat7@gmail.com