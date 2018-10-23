Golf courses in Kashmir fit to hold int’l tournaments : Shiv Kapoor

Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
National gold medalist Shiv Kapoor on his second visit to the valley at the 7th JK Golf Association tournament said the golf courses in Kashmir are good and are fit to organise any international golf tournaments.
He said the Kashmir golf courses are the most beautiful and famous throughout the world.
He added "I feel so lucky that Royal Springs Golf course which is designed by Robert Trent Jones is in India only."
"I have played in many European countries particularly in Switzerland, but i found The gold courses here are the best, the one in Pahalgam is more beautiful," said Shiv.
He added last year i received so much of love and hospitality by the people here.
"This my second visit to the valley now and this time I came along with my wife and one year old daughter," said Shiv.
"Kashmir is too safe and i didn't mind taking along my family this time. Kashmir feels safe, we went to Pahalgam, old city srinagar, we did shopping and i want to tell others to visit Kashmir.
"I find Kashmir safer than Delhi," said Shiv.
Shiv said most of the people outside state are unaware of the golf courses in Kashmir.
"People in India are only aware about the beauty of mountains and not the beauty and facilities of Golf Courses here," he said.
He added the Royal Springs Golf Course is incredible Golf Course and I would want an international tournament should be held here.
"I would really want that my colleagues come to the valley and see the beauty of Srinagar," he said.
Shiv said Kashmir is not only golfing paradise but it is genuinely a cultural paradise.
The 7th JK Golf Association tournament concluded on Sunday in which over 90 golfers from the state and outside the state participated.
