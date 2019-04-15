Gold futures up Rs 210 on spot demand

April 15, 2019 | (PTI)

Gold prices edged up by Rs 210 to Rs 31,960 per 10 gram at futures trade Friday on firm demand by local jewellers at the spot market.

However, weak global sentiment capped the gains.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold to be delivered in June contracts was up by Rs 210, or 0.66 per cent, to trade at Rs 31,960 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 14,430 lots.

According to analysts, raising of bets by speculators at current levels mainly pushed up gold prices at futures trade here but a subdued trend overseas limited the gains.

Globally, gold was trading 0.43 per cent lower at USD 1,294.19 an ounce in Singapore.