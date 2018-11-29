GoI’s unconcern approach responsible for Kashmir’s unabated bloodshed: Geelani

Pays tribute to slain Chattergam militants
Srinagar:
Paying tributes to slain militants killed in Chattergam Chadoora, Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday blamed authorities “unabated bloodshed” across Kashmir region.
In a statement issued here, Geelani said, “This sacred blood of these slain men has indebted whole nation and it is our collective responsibility to take the ongoing movement to its logical and realistic conclusion.”
Criticizing authorities, Geelani said that instead of taking measures to resolve this long-pending issue in its historical perspective, “the Government of India wants to impose their own verdict through the barrel of gun.”
“We have been deprived our basic and fundamental rights and our young generation is trying to break the shackles of this forced slavery,” he alleged. “Prevailing uncertainty Kashmir and unrealistic approach of authorities is the basic cause of this human tragedy and it is the reason that youth are losing their precious lives.” He blamed authorities for being responsible for “this horrendous situation. Authorities are adamant to carry forward this situation and prolong this unauthorized control.”