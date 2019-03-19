GoI's 'repressive approach' forces Kashmiri youth to take up arms: Mehbooba

March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday said said that Government of India's "repressive approach" was forcing Kashmiri youth to pick up arms.

She was reacting over death of a youth from Pulwama district in Police custody in Srinagar.

"Innocent men hauled up from their homes for interrogation return home only in coffins now," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

She said "GoI’s repressive approach leaves young educated men vulnerable who are forced to take up arms."

"Stop using Kashmir to exhibit your sick chauvinistic nationalism. We have suffered enough," the former chief minister wrote.

A youth identified as Rizwan Asad of Awantipora in Pulwama died in police custody in Srinagar during the intervening night of 18 and 19 March.

The deceased was a private school teacher and was detained by forces in connection with the Lethpora attack case three days ago, reports said.

The police department has requested a magisterial inquiry under Section 176 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to ascertain the cause and circumstances leading to Rizwan's death.

A separately police investigation has also been initiated into the incident.

Earlier, National Conference vice president and former chief minister, Omar Abdullah termed the Pulwama youth's custodial death as 'unacceptable'.

He said the incident must be "investigated in transparent manner".