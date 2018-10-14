GoI’s policy on Kashmir diabolical: Yechury

Press Trust of IndiaKolkata, Oct 13:
CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury Saturday said the Government of India (GoI’s) policy on Kashmir is "diabolical" and the "alienation of the people of the Valley is almost complete".
“The BJP-led government at the GoI is using the disturbances in Kashmir to "get going its process of communal polarisation," Yechury said.
He was referring to the spar between cricketer Gautam Gambhir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Twitter over Hizbul Mujahideen's top commander Mannan Bashir Wani being gunned down by security forces in an encounter.
"I do not know much about their (Abdullah and Gambhir's) personal comments. The situation in Kashmir is really very, very grave. Alienation of the people of the Valley is almost complete," Yechury told reporters at the CPI(M) office here.
"(The) situation in Kashmir has deteriorated in the last few years. More troops and people have been killed. The policy of the government at the Centre on Kashmir is not a failure, but diabolical," he said.
"They (BJP) are using the Kashmir disturbances to get going the process of communal polarisation like they are doing in the rest of the country. And they are using it to hide the violence in other BJP-led states," the CPI(M) leader added.
Yechury also expressed surprise over the GoI not allowing a probe into the Rafale deal and the choice of Reliance Defence of Anil Ambani over state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited as offset partner.