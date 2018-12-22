GoI’s policy of justifying civilian killings increasing anger against India: Mirwaiz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said Government of India’s “anti-Kashmir policy” of killing civilians and then justifying them is increasing anger and resentment in Kashmir against India.
Addressing the Friday congregation at the historic Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz said Kashmir is witnessing an all-time increase in “oppression and human rights” abuse with the killing of civilians and armed youth as policymakers in New Delhi seeking a military solution to the seven-decade-old festering dispute, giving a free hand to forces.
“Those in Delhi who blame resistance leadership for their own mishandling of the situation should accept that with each brutal killing, resentment and anger against Government of India (GoI) naturally grows and will not lessen, as does the resolve of people to give stiff resistance to oppression,” Mirwaiz said.
“Lakhs of forces are present in every nook and corner of the valley perpetrating this policy the result of which is massacres and mayhem, the most recent being the brutal massacre of seven civilians in Pulwama killed in target fire by the trigger-happy forces,” he said.
Mirwaiz said these “massacres” are then legitimised by probes that states that the “killed were not innocent civilians but terrorist supporters” meaning they deserved to be killed and there is no need to feel guilty. Mirwaiz said such “brutality and desensitization” is unbelievable especially from those who themselves have experienced subjugation at the hands of colonial powers.
Referring to a report by an Indian media outlet itself, which said that the recent J&K local body polls has thrown up a grim picture as the voter turnout was poor and abysmal in most areas while candidates were either elected unopposed or stayed away from it, Mirwaiz said that GoI can no longer hoodwink people or the world by taking recourse for to these measures to show that all is well.
People of Kashmir are fed up of the lingering dispute and want a resolution to it not the continuation of status quo through these measures.
Mirwaiz said that the belief of those at the helm in New Delhi that Kashmir struggle can be muzzled by “military might and oppression” is a total misunderstanding of the situation in Kashmir and the history of people’s struggle.
Mirwaiz said many Indian and Pakistani army generals have made candid statements that there can be no military solution to the Kashmir dispute which is essentially political and that a political process of dialogue and deliberations between all stakeholders was the only course.
“Hurriyat Conference, from day one, has been stating that Kashmir was a political and a human issue which can only be resolved by such means and sustained dialogue with all the stakeholders most importantly including Kashmiris was the way to its resolution,” Mirwaiz said.
Mirwaiz said before the anger of people of Kashmir takes an ugly turn, "GOI should accept the gravity of the situation on ground in Kashmir and start a process of conflict resolution by giving the people the Right to self-determination or meaningful dialogue."