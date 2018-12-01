GoI’s Kupwara rail link has many claimants in JK

Mehbooba, Lone exchange war of words, Omar credits Goel, Guv calls it his initiative
Junaid KathjuSrinagar:
Soon after Government of India (GoI) approved Baramulla railway link up to frontier north Kashmir’s district Kupwara—the regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir engaged in “war of words”—citing claims to take credit for bringing the project to the State.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who was in alliance with the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claiming it was their initiative, took to micro-blogging site Twitter to credit its party president Mehbo0ba Mufti for her efforts to get the project home.
“Railway connectivity to Kupwara will soon be a reality. Thank you for your efforts @MehboobaMufti @MirMohdFayaz,” J&K PDP tweeted. Mehbooba while retweeting it on her wall added, “Congratulations to people of Kupwara, as the railway link from Baramulla to Kupwara finally approved, hope soon Chenab valley and Pir Panchal too will get connected by train.”
However, soon BJP’s alley, chairman of Peoples Conference (PC) also took to social media criticizing PDP for taking credit. “Railway Line a reality and now parties who call us agents of Delhi want to take credit for it. Hilarious,” Lone tweeted.
Lone’s tweet was acknowledged by newly elected Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, who in return congratulated his party chief for working “hard” and “earnestly” to get the railway link approved.
“Congratulations to @JKPC_ Chairman Mr. @sajadlone on the Baramulla-Kupwara Railway Link getting approved. I know how hard and how earnestly he has worked for this to happen over the years,” Mattu tweeted.
Seeing the credit politics between PDP-PC, National Conference (NC) vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah also pitched in by discrediting both the parties in staking claim for the railway link. Showing gratitude towards GoI, Omar said that real credit for the project goes to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goel.
“Grateful to the Government of India for the decision to extend the railway line in the valley to Kupwara in North Kashmir. Unlike others falling over themselves to claim credit for something they didn’t do, this credit goes to @PiyushGoyal & we are thankful to him,” Omar tweeted.
Earlier, state government in a statement stated, “the demand for the rail link was forcefully projected by the Governor’s administration before NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant during his visit to Baramulla and Kupwara last month.”