GoI’s insensitive attitude reason for unabated bloodshed: Geelani

Srinagar:
Paying tributes to slain youth Hilal Ahmad Wani and Suhaib Mohammad Lone in Wathoora Chadoora gunfight, Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani blamed authorities—alleging that their “insensitivity” was the sole reason for this unabated bloodshed.
“These youths spilled their hot blood for the great and sacred cause of Kashmir and the entire nation of Kashmir is indebted to these martyrs for their ultimate sacrifice,” Geelani in a statement issued here said. “It is the collective responsibility of the people of Kashmir and the leadership to take the ongoing movement to its ultimate realization.”
Geelani said that instead of taking measures to resolve long pending issue in its historical perspective, they want to thrust their choice through barrel of gun.
“We have been deprived of freedom right and added that our youth lay their lives to end the age-old slavery of their nation, putting huge responsibility on our shoulders to honour these sacrifices and take mission to its logical end,” he said. “The prevailing uncertainty in state and unrealistic approach of authorities is the basic cause of human tragedy and it is the reason that youth are losing their precious lives. Authorities are responsible for this horrendous situation, said he and added that occupant authorities are adamant to carry forward this situation and prolong this unauthorized occupation.”
Geelani said that “our nation strived for right to self-determination for forty years following peaceful means, however Indian authorities responded beastly and ruthlessly, silencing our legitimate voice through coercive measures.”
Meanwhile Hurriyat chairman expressed his serious concern and anguish over the killing of 15 year old boy Suhail Ahmad Wani in Drugmullah Kupwara and 28 students, who were wounded at a school in Kakapora Pulwama in mysterious blasts.
“It is well thought conspiracy and bloody plan by oppressor to subjugate and deviate the attention of the people from the atrocities committed by the occupational forces against them,” he said. “We are shocked over the death of a budding kid and prayed for grieved family to bear this irreparable loss and also prayed for the injured persons for their speedy recovery.”