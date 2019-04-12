GoI won’t touch special status, feel Voters

April 12, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Say political parties making hue and cry for electoral gains

The voters in Baramulla parliamentary constituency Thursday said Articles 35A and 370 won’t be abrogated by Government of India (GoI) and the political parties are using it as a poll gimmick to garner votes.

Nazir Ahmad, a Peoples Conference voter in Handwara town said he didn’t cast his vote for Raja Aijaz Ali but to PC chairman Sajad Lone because he believes that under the aegis of Lone, the special status of the State would be protected.

In Kupwara town, Isaac Ahmad Dagga, a PDP voter, said he voted for local Rajya Sabha leader Mir Mohammad Fayaz because he (Fayaz) himself as member parliament has protested for Kashmiri people twice in the parliament.

“We don’t know PDP candidate Qayoom Wani. We voted for him as we believe he will definitely raise his voice in favour of protecting Article-35 A and 370 in parliament,” he said.

Haji Ghulam Rasool, a National Conference voter for decades, said people have realised that NC is the only party which can safeguard the special position of the State in the wake of clear warnings by rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party, which was in alliance with both PC and PDP in the State.

However, Rasool and other voters felt that Articles 35-A and 370 would not be repealed by any government at Delhi because they are aware of the consequences that will follow.

“In 2014, BJP said it will abrogate 370 but they could not do it. They are again repeating the same rhetoric. Our parties are also raising the issue for votes. Otherwise, they know that nobody would abrogate it,” said Abdul Aziz, a resident of Handwara.

Mohammad Iqbal, a young second-time voter said he voted to protect Articles 35-A and 370.

However, when asked about details of the two articles, he said he had no clue what the articles were about.

“I have picked it up from the media. Every politician has been raising up the issue. These articles allow us to live here. Otherwise, we will be thrown out,” Iqbal said.

Iqbal is currently pursuing his masters’ degree in arts from the University of Kashmir.

Ghulam Mohiuddin Baig, 54, of Kupwara said Articles 35-A and 370 needs to be protected at every cost.

However, interestingly he couldn’t differentiate between the two.

But all the voters were of the opinion that if Article 370 was tinkered with, situation would go out of hand in Kashmir and nobody can control it.

A group of NC and PDP voters in Handwara and Kupwara said relation between India and Jammu Kashmir would automatically come to an end if Article 370 was removed.

“People will pick up every kind of weapon to throw at the forces,” they said.



