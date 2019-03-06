GoI warns employees of 'consequences' if they go on strike on March 13

March 06, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The Government of India has warned its employees of consequences if they go on strike on March 13 to protest against the New Pension Scheme (NPS), the Personnel Ministry has said in an order.

It has been brought to notice that the National Joint Council of Action (NJCA) has decided to organise dharna/demonstrations in front of Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, and across the country on March 13 in order to protest against the NPS, the ministry said.

Citing existing rules, the order said instructions prohibit government servants from participating in any form of strike, including mass casual leave, go slow, etc., or any action that abet any form of strike/protest.

"Any employee going on strike in any form would face the consequences which, besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action," it said.

All officers have been requested to not sanction casual leave or any other kind of leave, if applied for, during the period of the proposed strike and ensure that the willing employees are allowed hindrance-free entry into the office premises, the order stated.

The ministry has also sought a report from all divisional heads in case employees go on strike. They have been asked to forward the report indicating the number and details of employees absent on the day of the strike, it said.

The Personnel Ministry has asked officers concerned of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards majority of important government buildings, to ensure strict vigil on all entry gates and if necessary, deploy extra security personnel for the purpose.

There are around 48.41 lakh central government employees.