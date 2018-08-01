GoI turning its citizens into refugees: MLA Rasheed

Srinagar:
Accusing central government of turning its own citizens as refugees in their own mother land, AIP President Er. Rasheed has strongly criticized the attack on citizenship rights of nearly forty lac. Indians especially Muslims in Aasam in the name of updating the national register of citizens. In a statement issued today Er. Rasheed said “In the name of deporting illegal migrants current government seems to have found a dangerous shortcut formula through national register of citizens (NRC) to dislodge the Muslim community in Asam. The move is communal and politically motivated and unfortunately aimed at deporting Muslims to Bangladesh and other countries just for they being Muslims. It is disgusting and unacceptable that those living in Asam and adjoining areas are being asked to prove their citizenship after such a long period, even the grandson of India’s former president Fakhur-din Ali Ahmad is not being spared. One has a very genuine question to ask if forty Lac. Muslims are facing citizenship crises in Asam, why should not the west Pakistani refugees be deported back from Jammu to Pakistan. The move has exposed the double standards and the communal designs of the Indian state. If current government sincerely wants foreigners to be identified and deported back to their native places, it must start doing so with deporting west Pakistani Refugees back to Pakistan. However current dispensation will never dare to do so only for the reason that the so called west Pakistani refugees belong to a particular community”.