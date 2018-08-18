GoI trying to turn Kashmir into Palestine: Malik

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Aug 17:
Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik Friday said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) backed Government of India (GoI) was trying to turn Kashmir into Palestine by tampering with the state subject law.
Addressing supporters during a protest rally, Malik said by scrapping the state subject law, the RSS and the BJP want to change the demography of the State after which a plebiscite would be irrelevant.
He said they want to get the outsiders into the State and then ask the United Nations to hold a referendum on Kashmir issue so that the aboriginal populace would be outnumbered.
“They (RSS) want to settle outsiders in the same manner as Israel got its people settled in Palestine under a well-knit conspiracy,” the JKLF chief said.
He said India wants to settle its people on the property duly owned by the people of the State and then throw Jammu Kashmir residents out eventually.
Malik said the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) would give its lives for protecting the state subject law.
He said the protests of traders, hotel owners, civil society, transporters and other sections of society were still going on day in and day out against the clandestine moves to scrap Article 35-A.
“All people are asked to follow and adhere to the protest calendar of the leadership,” the JKLF Chairman said.
He said the JRL had also met with various scholars of Islamic thought and along with assuring their support, they too had agreed to educate the people.
“We won't let our Islamic identity diminished,” Malik said.
He said the torturous ordeal meted out to female activists and leaders of the ‘resistance camp’ in Tihar Jail was an example of the policies employed to cow down the “people’s movement” in the State.
“Asiya Andrabi and Nasreenji are kept in cells that too separately,” he said.
He said the ‘resistance’ leaders lodged in Kathua, Srinagar and Delhi jails were also being treated in the cruelest manner so that they move away from the ‘movement’ in the State.
“When families of forces were attacked, Director General of Police said the fight was between militants and forces and thus the families of policemen should not be targeted. We also appealed but today see the plight of families of militants,” he said. “All these cruelties are now being carried upon the families of militants on the orders of same DGP.”
He said we appeal to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and Amnesty International to come forward and demand the release of these political prisoners.
Shouting anti-RSS slogans, the protesters also demanded the release of separatist leaders.
