GoI to present National Entrepreneurship Awards today

RK Web NewsSrinagar
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is going to host third edition of the National Entrepreneurship Awards in New Delhi today. The awards aim to recognize and honor outstanding young first-generation entrepreneurs and those who have contributed immensely in building the entrepreneurship ecosystem.
Total of 43 awards will be presented this year. These include 39 awards for Young Entrepreneurs in different sectors and four awards for Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders.
The winners will receive trophy, certificate and cash prizes ranging from 5 to 10 lakhs rupees. There are special awards for women, persons with disability, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and entrepreneurs from areas with limited opportunities.