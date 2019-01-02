About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

January 02, 2019


GoI to move Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill in Rajya Sabha today

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill is scheduled to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move the bill in the House.

It was passed by the Lok Sabha last week amid a walkout by the Opposition. The Bill makes all declarations of instant triple talaq void and illegal. It seeks to make the practice a punishable offence with imprisonment of three years. 

 Rajya Sabha witnessed uproar over the bill on Monday as Congress-led opposition persisted with its demand that it should be referred to the Select Committee of the House for scrutiny.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Goel had said the government is ready for discussion on the bill and appealed to the House to pass it. He accused the Congress of obstructing justice for Muslim women by not allowing its passage. 

