GoI to grade states performance to improve education quality

RK Web NewsSrinagar
Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that state performance grading will be done to improve the quality of education.
Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Javadekar said, 56th General Council Meeting of the NCERT was held in New Delhi on Saturday in which Education Ministers of Assam, Gujarat and Delhi were present.
He said, performance grading indicators of one thousand score on 70 parametres will be done to assess areas of deficiency in each state’s school education system.