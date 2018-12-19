GoI to bring most items under 18 pc or lower GST slabs

RK Web NewsSrinagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Government of India is working on further simplification of Goods and Services Tax, GST. Addressing a function in Mumbai Tuesday, Modi said, his government wants to ensure that 99 per cent items are brought under 18 percent or lower GST slabs. He said that before implementation of the GST, registered enterprises only numbered 65 lakh, which has now risen by 55 lakh.
During a day-long visit to Maharashtra Tuesday, Prime Minister launched development projects worth around 41 thousand crore rupees in Mumbai and Pune. He laid the foundation stones for two metro lines and affordable housing projects entailing the investment of over 33,000 crore rupees in Kalyan.