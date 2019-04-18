About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 18, 2019 | Agencies

GoI suspends cross LoC trade via Salamabad, Chakan-da-Bagh

Government of India has ordered the suspension of Cross-LoC trade via both routes in Jammu and Kashmir "for being misused by Pakistan based elements".

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has ordered the suspension of trade via Salamabad and Chakan-da-Bagh routes, saying that the trade is being misused by Pakistan based elements for funneling illegal weapons, narcotics and currency.  

"The Government of India has received reports that cross LoC trade routes in Jammu and Kashmir are being misused by Pakistan based elements. The misuse involves illegal inflows of weapons, narcotics and currency," reads the order.

"The LoC trade mechanism is, therefore, being suspended pending the putting into place of a stricter regulatory regime. This is to ensure that only bonafide trade takes place, for the benefit of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, through this mechanism," the order added.

The trade was part of the confidence-building measures (CBMs) between India and Pakistan and was started in October 2008.

The Cross LoC routes — Srinagar-Muzaffarabad route in Kashmir valley and Poonch-Rawalakote route in Jammu division — which are being used to ferry goods between J&K and Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK). More than 600 traders are registered for the cross LoC trade and 21 items are on the approved export and import list from both the routes.

(GNS)

