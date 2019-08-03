GoI should make a statement in Parliament on Kashmir : Omar

August 03, 2019 14:54:00 | Junaid Kathju

National Conference (NC) vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Saturday asked Government of India (GoI) to come clean and make a proper statement in parliament assuring that special status of the state is safeguarded.

Addressing a press conference, after holding a meeting with Governor Satya Pal Malik on the prevailing situation in the state, Omar said even though Governor has assured them that no plans are in a pipeline that would alter the peace in Kashmir, but they would like to have the same assurance from New Delhi as well.



“Governor has assured us that no moves are planned on Article 370 or Article 35A or delimitation. However, we want the government to make a statement on situation in the state in the parliament,” Omar said.