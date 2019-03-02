GoI should desist from tinkering with constitutional provisions: Ansari

Srinagar:
Peoples Conference (PC) on Friday said that government of India (GoI) should desist from tinkering with constitutional provisions of Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement issued here, PC spokesperson said that it objected to union cabinet’s decision to amend the constitution order,1954 by way of the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Amendment Order, 2019.
Amending Constitutional provisions in absence of an elected government will not only have bearing on J&K’s constitutional relationship with India but also further the trust deficit between people and Centre.
Peoples Conference General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari said that the Union Cabinet should desist from making amendments to Constitution Order, 1954 on recommendations of the Governor.
“The Governor is not an elected representative and should desist from taking Constitutional decisions, which is the prerogative of an elected Government alone. Rule is a temporary measure to carry on the day-to-day routine functions of the Government. In no way, should the Governor’s recommendation be basis for amending the Constitutional provisions, which permanently affects the constitutional relationship of the State of J&K with the Union”, he added. Governor Satya Pal Malik recently recommended application of not only the Constitution 103rd Amendment Act, 2019 to the State of J&K, but also recommended for application of the Constitution 77th Amendment Act, 1995 on basis of which the Union Cabinet passed the Amendment Order.
Imran further said that amending the constitutional provisions applicable to the State by the Union Cabinet, without approval by an elected government, is a dangerous trend, which is bound to have serious repercussions so far as constitutional relationship of the State with the Union is concerned.