GoI should clear stand on uncertainty in Kashmir: Congress

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Junaid Kathju

Congress Saturday asked Government of India (GoI) to come up with the clear explanation on prevailing uncertainty in Kashmir in the parliamenton Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Congress state president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said in order to pacify the chaotic situation in the state, GoI should let people know about their plans.

“Nobody knows what is happening. Kashmir is under the grip of uncertainty. The return of yatris, tourists and NIT students has created a panic in the state,” he said.

Expressing concern over prevailing situation in Valley, Mir said GoI is “cooking something” otherwise no such advisories would have been issued on the basis of a threat to yatris in a particular area.

"We aren't questioning security measures. But why is the whole state on alert if threat is in particular area. There is a threat of economic blockade now,” he said.

Kashmir witnessed chaotic scenes after government asked Amarnathyatris and tourists to leave the Valley.

Large number of people were seen hoarding supplies including food items, fuel, and medicine. There were long queues outside ATMs to withdraw cash.

Mir said Congress would give an adjournment motion in the parliament on Monday and seek answers from GoIon Kashmir situation.

“Jammu and Kashmir Policy Planning Group (KPPG) of Congress under the chairmanship of former Prime Minister Man Mohan Singh held a two-hour meeting on Friday at New Delhi to discuss the current political situation in the state,” he said.

“We passed a resolution in which we asked the GoIto maintain the constitutional guarantees given to Jammu and Kashmir,” Mir said.

He said there are apprehensions that BJP may bring Article 35A bill to parliament but Congress would perform their duty and oppose such bill tooth and nail.