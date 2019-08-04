GoI should assure safeguarding of special status: Omar

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Junaid Kathju

Former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President, Omar Abdullah, Saturday expressed surprise over the turn of events in Kashmir after his meeting with Prime Minister, NarendraModi, and asked Government of India (GoI) to make a statement in Parliament to assure people that special status of the state will be safeguarded.

Addressing a press conference after holding a meeting with Governor Satya Pal Malik on the prevailing situation in the state, Omar said even as Governor has assured that there are no plans that would alter the peace in Kashmir, but they would like to get a similar assurance from New Delhi as well.

Kashmir Friday witnessed “chaotic scenes” after government asked Amarnathyatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley in view of “threats” from militants.

A large number of people were seen hoarding supplies including food material, fuel, and medicine. People were also seen queuing outside ATMs to withdraw cash.

In the past few days, rumors were rife in Kashmir about the GoI’s preparations to abrogate Article 35-A that grants special rights to the people of state.

“Governor has assured us that no moves are being planned to dilute Article 35A, start delimitation or trifurcation,” Omar said. “However, Governor is not the final authority on the issue, Centre is. So, we want New Delhi to make a statement on the situation in the state in Parliament,” Omar said.

The NC vice president said he has asked his party’s Members of Parliament (MP’s) to move a motion in parliament on Monday, seeking a statement from the Union government on the current situation in the state.

Omar said after NC’s meeting with PM Modi in New Delhi, he was surprised by the sequences of events that unfolded in the state.

“We had a very cordial meeting with PM, and he assured us that nothing adverse is going to happen that would disturb the peace in valley. But I never expected such turn of events within 24 hours of our meeting with him,” he said.

Omar said even though the explanation given by the state administration on troop movement makes sense, but “collectively with other orders it has caused distress in the valley.”

The NC leader said the orders coming from state administration for the past few days have fuelled speculations, causing panic among people across the state.

“The government order asking tourists and pilgrims to leave has panicked people. Locals are queuing up outside petrol pumps, ATMs,” he said.

Appealing people to maintain calm, Omar said there “are elements who want people to take law and order in their hands for their own vested interests.”