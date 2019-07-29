GoI sets 100 pc digitization target for all Waqf properties in its first 100 days

July 29, 2019 | RK Web News

The Government of India has set a target to achieve 100 per cent digitization of waqf properties across India in its first 100 days.



Addressing the national conference of State and Union Territories waqf boards in New Delhi today, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minister said, Geographic Information System mapping is being used on a war footing to achieve the target.



Naqvi said, this move is aimed at improving the infrastructural and financial conditions of waqf boards so that waqf properties can be used for the welfare of the Muslim community, and encroachment of such properties be prevented.

He said, the government is providing 100 per cent funding to waqf boards for various educational and developmental programmes.