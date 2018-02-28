GoI rules out ISIS presence in Kashmir

PTINew Delhi, Feb 27:
The Government of India (GoI) Tuesday sought to downplay the issue of presence of ISIS in Jammu and Kashmir saying it has no existence in the Valley.
“There is no physical infrastructure or manpower of the IS in the Valley. It does not exist in the Valley,” a Home Ministry spokesperson said here.
The GoI’s assertion came after the ISIS claimed responsibility for the killing of a policeman, Farooq Ahmad Yatoo in Srinagar on Sunday.
A police official said militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba could be behind the attack on the policeman, and Esha Fazali, a local militant who first joined the Hizbul Mujahideen and later shifted his allegiance to LeT, has emerged as the prime suspect.
