GoI rules out intelligence failure in Pulwama attack

June 27, 2019 | PTI

The Government of India (GoI) Wednesday ruled out any intelligence failure in the Pulwama attack and said the NIA has identified the conspirators and suicide attacker responsible for the February 14 strike in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that Jammu and Kashmir is affected by militancy sponsored and supported from across the border for the last three decades.

"Owing to the policy of zero tolerance towards militancy and sustained action against the militants by the forces, a large number of militants have been killed during the past few years," he said.

When asked whether the reasons of the Pulwama attack was the failure of intelligence, Reddy replied in the negative.

"All agencies are working in a coordinated manner and the intelligence inputs are shared among various agencies on real time basis. The investigation by NIA into the Pulwama attack so far has resulted in identifying the conspirators, suicide attacker and the vehicle provider," the minister said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on February 20 took over the probe into the February 14 attack in Pulwama from the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama.