About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 27, 2019 | PTI

GoI rules out intelligence failure in Pulwama attack

The Government of India (GoI) Wednesday ruled out any intelligence failure in the Pulwama attack and said the NIA has identified the conspirators and suicide attacker responsible for the February 14 strike in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that Jammu and Kashmir is affected by militancy sponsored and supported from across the border for the last three decades.
"Owing to the policy of zero tolerance towards militancy and sustained action against the militants by the forces, a large number of militants have been killed during the past few years," he said.
When asked whether the reasons of the Pulwama attack was the failure of intelligence, Reddy replied in the negative.
"All agencies are working in a coordinated manner and the intelligence inputs are shared among various agencies on real time basis. The investigation by NIA into the Pulwama attack so far has resulted in identifying the conspirators, suicide attacker and the vehicle provider," the minister said.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on February 20 took over the probe into the February 14 attack in Pulwama from the Jammu and Kashmir police.
Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama.

Latest News

Heat wave prevails in Jammu, MeT forecasts dry weather in state till J ...

Heat wave prevails in Jammu, MeT forecasts dry weather in state till J ...

Jun 26 | Agencies
35-yr-old man

35-yr-old man's body fished out of Chenab

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Let

Let's speak out strongly in favour of religious freedom: US Secretary ...

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Govt prepare Rs 153 cr action plan for forest fire control

Govt prepare Rs 153 cr action plan for forest fire control

Jun 26 | Rising Kashmir News
Universities are autonomous bodies, no compulsion on them to teach any ...

Universities are autonomous bodies, no compulsion on them to teach any ...

Jun 26 | Agencies
Modi breaks silence on Jharkhand lynching, says it pained him

Modi breaks silence on Jharkhand lynching, says it pained him

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Northern Army Commander reviews security arrangement for Amarnath yatr ...

Northern Army Commander reviews security arrangement for Amarnath yatr ...

Jun 26 | Agencies

'Mohalla' committees to tackle drug menace in Jammu

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
PDD linemen assaulted in Jammu

PDD linemen assaulted in Jammu

Jun 26 | Agencies
Tourism has come to standstill in valley: Tarigmi

Tourism has come to standstill in valley: Tarigmi

Jun 26 | Rising Kashmir News
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on PM Modi

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on PM Modi

Jun 26 | RK Web News
India

India's candidature for UNSC non-permanent seat endorsed by Asia Pacif ...

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Tral gunfight: Killed millitant was affiliated with Zakir Musa group

Tral gunfight: Killed millitant was affiliated with Zakir Musa group

Jun 26 | RK Online Desk
25-year-old pregnant woman dies in Anantnag, family alleges doctors

25-year-old pregnant woman dies in Anantnag, family alleges doctors' n ...

Jun 26 | RK Online Desk
Countries pledge $110 million for UN Palestinian agency

Countries pledge $110 million for UN Palestinian agency

Jun 26 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Tractor driver dies, another injured in Kangan road accident

Tractor driver dies, another injured in Kangan road accident

Jun 26 | Umar Raina
Militant killed in Tral gunfight: Police

Militant killed in Tral gunfight: Police

Jun 26 | RK Online Desk
Clashes erupt in Tral town

Clashes erupt in Tral town

Jun 26 | Javid Sofi
US-China trade spat, Iran tensions to dominate weighty G20

US-China trade spat, Iran tensions to dominate weighty G20

Jun 26 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Gunfight rages in Tral forests

Gunfight rages in Tral forests

Jun 26 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 27, 2019 | PTI

GoI rules out intelligence failure in Pulwama attack

              

The Government of India (GoI) Wednesday ruled out any intelligence failure in the Pulwama attack and said the NIA has identified the conspirators and suicide attacker responsible for the February 14 strike in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that Jammu and Kashmir is affected by militancy sponsored and supported from across the border for the last three decades.
"Owing to the policy of zero tolerance towards militancy and sustained action against the militants by the forces, a large number of militants have been killed during the past few years," he said.
When asked whether the reasons of the Pulwama attack was the failure of intelligence, Reddy replied in the negative.
"All agencies are working in a coordinated manner and the intelligence inputs are shared among various agencies on real time basis. The investigation by NIA into the Pulwama attack so far has resulted in identifying the conspirators, suicide attacker and the vehicle provider," the minister said.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on February 20 took over the probe into the February 14 attack in Pulwama from the Jammu and Kashmir police.
Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama.

News From Rising Kashmir

;