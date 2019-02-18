GoI responsible for ensuring safety, security of Kashmiris: Vakil

Srinagar, Feb 17 :
Peoples Conference senior leader and ex-minister Abdul Gani Vakil said Government of India must take serious note of harassment of Kashmiris living outside the state and take stern action against the miscreants and communal forces.
“It is Government of India’s responsibility to ensure safety and security of its citizens living in different parts of the country. The state governments instead of mere lip service should take immediate & effective measures to provide adequate security to Kashmiris studying or living there. The anti-national and communal forces responsible for targeting Kashmiris must be dealt with sternly as per the law.” Vakil said.
Vakil added that the disturbing incidents of harassment and intimidation of Kashmiris can damage the relationship and increase trust deficit between Kashmir and the rest of India.
“Our relationship with India is based on its vibrant composite culture and secular fabric. Any attempts to disrupt the communal harmony will further damage the relationship between Kashmiris and the rest of India. The country’s leadership must speak unambiguously against forces responsible for vitiating the atmosphere and creating an atmosphere of distress for thousands of Kashmiris studying, working or living across the country”, he said.
Vakil urged GoI and State Governments to follow up on reports of targeting of Kashmiris and take concrete confidence building measures to ensure safety, security and well-being of Kashmiri students, professionals and families in their respective states.
“I talked to many groups of students studying in different colleges & universities in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan who are extremely worried and distressed living in a fearful atmosphere. The state governments must ensure security and rescue those who wish to return to their families immediately. These unfortunate and reprehensible incidents will further distance Kashmiris from the Indian mainstream.” Vakil added. (KNS)