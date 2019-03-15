GoI resorts to revengeful policies: Geelani

March 15, 2019 |

Commenting on the dossier of slapping PSA on JKLF chairman, Muhammad Yaseen Malik, chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Thursday said that “people understand the mindset behind such baseless accusations.”

In a statement issued here, Geelani said that these “revengeful policies have never improved the survival of the oppressor and Indian rulers are themselves witness to it.” “Decades old cases have been discussed thread bear and the courts have acquitted the accused long back, but even after acquittal they again try to dig out these dead horses to quench the thirst of the collective conscience.”

Geelani alleged “not only leadership but the people in general are victims of this vandalism and lawlessness for the last 7 decades, but to utter surprise of the oppressor neither of the two seem to be tired of their mission.” He alleged that allegations like disturbing peace, threatening citizen’s lives or attacking schools against pro-freedom leadership is not even worth any response, as such childish accusations just need to be laughed at.