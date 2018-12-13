GoI releases Rs 260 cr for 5 new medical colleges in JK

Yashpal designated director for new colleges
Yashpal designated director for new colleges
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
The Government of India (GoI) Wednesday released Rs 260 crore to the Health and Medical Education Department for 5 New Medical Colleges coming up at Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri.
According to Principal Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, with the latest release of funds by the Government of India, the cumulative release of central share for these colleges till date has reached Rs 765 crores.
He said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has sanctioned 5 New Medical Colleges in the Sate at a cost of Rs 189 crore each which includes Rs 139 crore for civil works and Rs 50 crore for machinery and equipment.
He said the civil works in all these medical colleges are at different levels of progress and have been expedited of late to put the requisite infrastructure in place at the earliest.
Dulloo said the Department has initiated steps to provide infrastructure, equipment and human resource in these colleges as per MCI guidelines to start 1st batch of MBBS admissions next year.
He said with the completion of these 5 New Medical Colleges, 500 MBBS students would be annually added to the overall capacity of MBBS course in the state.
Meanwhile, the government today designated Dr Yashpal Sharma as Director for five new medical colleges in the state.
“Dr Yashpal Sharma is designated as director (coordination) to oversee the coordination issues related to the establishment of new medical colleges—Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua, and Rajouri—in the state,” reads an order issued by Health and Medical Education Department. It said he would monitor the progress of these medical colleges on a regular basis.
“The salary and emoluments of Dr Sharma shall be drawn against the post of Registrar Academics in Government Medical College Jammu,” added the order.