GoI releases over Rs 5 cr to JK under ‘Accessible India’ campaign

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 02:
Under the Accessible India Campaign, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India has released Rs 5.09 crore Grant-in-Aid, as first installment, to Government of Jammu and Kashmir for creation of barrier free environment in 11 state government buildings for the benefit of Persons with Disabilities.
According to Secretary Social Welfare, Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone, the State Government had submitted DPRs worth Rs 21.46 crore for creation of barrier free environment in government buildings for the benefit of Persons with Disabilities and all the DPRs were approved for funding by the Union Ministry.
He said against the approved project cost of Rs 21.46 crore, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India in the first phase earmarked an allocation of Rs 10.74 crore out of which Rs 5.09 crore were released on 31 December 2018 to facilitate start of work.
Dr Lone said the approvals include Rs 2.57 crorefor Directorate of Social Welfare; Rs 56.71 lakh for Civil Secretariat, Srinagar;Rs 1.89 crore for District Social Welfare Office, Srinagar;Rs 1.85 crore for Assembly Complex, Rs 1.85 crore for Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Rs 80 lakh for Police Headquarters;Rs 5.33 crore Police Control Room; Rs 2.57 crore for Old Secretariat Building; Rs 1.13 crore for J&K State Board of School Education, Rs 3.02 crore for SDA Building and Rs 84.25 lacs for the Directorate of Industries.