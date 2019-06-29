GoI releases 5-year vision plan on Quality Education

June 29, 2019 | RK Web News

The Higher Education Department of the Ministry of Human Resource Development has finalized and released a five-year vision plan named Education Quality Upgradation and Inclusion Programme (EQUIP).



According to an official release, the report has been prepared after a detailed exercise done by the experts from various areas, including promoting excellence, employability and entrepreneurship among others.



The Expert Groups drawn from senior academicians, administrators and industrialists, have suggested more than 50 initiatives that would transform the higher education sector completely.