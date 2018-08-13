GoI rejects JK Govt’s revised cross-LoC trade proposal after GST

Of 76 proposals, GoI strikes down only this proposal
Rakib ChattNew Delhi / Srinagar, Aug 08:
Government of India (GoI) has rejected the proposal of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government to revise the provision of cross-Line of Control (LoC) trade under the new tax regime of Goods and Services Tax (GST).
“A total of 76 proposals were sent by the J&K government for consideration to the GoI but only one regarding cross-LoC trade was rejected,” said the senior officer in the J&K Government on the condition of anonymity.
Cross-LOC trade started as a Confidence Building Measure (CBM) between the India and Pakistan from October 21, 2008 and was seen as the major breakthrough in 61 years between the two hostile countries.
The trade is still carried through barter system.
Under the GST, which was introduced last year, there is no provision regarding barter trade which compelled J&K government to raise the concerns with the GoI in this regard.
“Though the proposal was accepted by the Union Finance Ministry, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) raised reservation on this trade and simultaneously disapproved it,” the officer said.
He said GoI wants to close this trade and that was why the cross-LoC trade proposal had been rejected.
The J&K’s Excise and Taxation department devised the mechanism keeping in the view the barter nature of the trade under the GST, which they had forwarded to the GoI.
J&K’s Excise and Taxation department is the department empowered to collect taxes from the trade.
“The J&K government suggested that the traded out goods should be treated as zero and the traded in goods should be taxed on reverse charge basis,” said a senior officer in Excise and Taxation.
The officer said as per the reverse charge basis, the traded in goods across LoC should be considered as deemed imports and the Integrated Goods and Service Tax as applicable on imports should be levied on commodities in the trade facilitation centre along LoC.
The goods which go from here to Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) are considered as traded out of India and goods coming to this side are termed as traded in India.
However, in different parts of India where trade takes place, the taxation officials say the goods and services are sale out and sale in.
Presently, traders are subjected to double taxation, which is against the concept of GST.
“Since the introduction of GST, we have to pay tax twice,” said Hilal Turike, President of Salamabad cross-LoC Traders Association. “We pay tax at both on the traded in commodities and the on the traded out commodities.”
When the trade was taxed under the J&K VAT Act, 2005 traded out goods were treated as zero and the tax was levied on the traded in goods.
Turkie said there was even no criterion on the online return filling forms of GST.
Trade is carried on according to the Special Operating Procedures (SOP) which is looked after by MHA.
According to SOP, only 21 products are permitted for trade.
Turkie said presently only five to six trucks were loaded for trade due to the very limited list of allowed goods by the government.
“For the past two years there has been no meeting between the traders of both the Indian administered Kashmir and Pakistan administered Kashmir,” he said. “Previously, it usually used to take place on the No Man’s Land.”
Since last two years, MHA has been arguing to shut down the Cross-LoC trade between the two parts of Kashmir after the series of intelligence reports claimed that trade was used by Pakistan for militancy and Hawala operations in India.
This trade is referred to as domestic trade by both India and Pakistan as both do not accept the Line of Control along Jammu Kashmir.
The trade takes place from two points, Uri- Muzzafarabad, and Poonch-Rawalakot on four days a week from Tuesday to Friday.
The maximum of 35 trucks can cross the border.
As per the data of traders association, there has been no increase in the number of traders in Poonch-Rawalakot route in past one year and there are 377 traders.
On the other trade route, there has been a decline in the number of traders from 327 to 240.
“Owing to the difficulties created by the government, the traders are afraid of joining this trade. Also, the leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party spoke about closing it,” said Pawan Anand, President of Chakan-Da-Bagh Cross-LoC Traders Association.
The J&K BJP unit has repeatedly called for closing this trade as they view it as the source of “terror funding”.
“The government has not even installed a single CCTV camera on the checking points and for the past nine years, the government has not brought the truck scanner on the trading point, which speaks itself about the sincerity of the government toward the security concerns,” Pawan said. “Around mid July, the trade stopped due to the parliamentary election in Pakistan, and trade restarted from August 1.”
Pawan, like many other traders, demanded that the government should adopt proper trade policy, which should include proper taxation mechanism, security measures and facilitation of cross-LoC traders.
From the past nine years, no step has been taken by both the countries to bring it under the financial transactions.
This trade is the only channel which continues to take place even when India-Pakistan relations are at worst.
“The very next day after the ‘surgical strikes’ took place, the trade continued as usual, which highlights the importance of this trade,” said Afaq Hussain, the Director of Bureau of Research on Industry and Economic Fundamentals (BRIEF), a Delhi-based think-tank.
“The aim of this trade was to unite the divided families of Pakistan administered Kashmir and Jammu Kashmir, and to rehabilitate the insurgents,” he said.
Hussain stressed that the trade was always portrayed in the negative light in India and that this perception needed to change.
“In 2014, when the paramilitary BSF seized 290 kg of drugs valuing Rs 1500 crore on International Border in Punjab, did we speak of closing it, no,” he said.
Hussain asked why the trade that was carried from Kashmir needed to be closed.
“If that is closed on the pretext of illegal trade than all other trade routes with other countries should be closed because through every trade route smuggling takes place,” he said.
During the last nine years, this trade has reached Rs 5400 crore, which is very small in the multi-billion Indian economy.
“India and Pakistan are both oppressive toward this trade,” said Sreeram Sundar Chaulia, Dean of Jindal School of International Affairs, O P Jindal University.
Chaulia said India’s concern was over security as they fear that this could be used to carry attacks on India whereas Pakistan does not want it to become a way for goods and services of Afghanistan to reach India.
“Presently India is using Chabahar port of Iran to get access into Afghanistan, which is costly,” he said.
Chaulia said as the land route was cheaper than the maritime route, India should try hard to get access to Afghanistan via land route and this way cross-LoC trade between two parts of Kashmir would prosper.
He said the proposal that Iran had made recently of connecting the Gwadar port of Pakistan and Chabahar port of Iran would help India use the land to transport the goods to Central Asia and this cross LoC trade would be of much importance in countering the growing Chinese influence in the region.