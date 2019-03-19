GoI reaffirms safety of Johnson & Johnson’s Talc

March 19, 2019 | Agencies



Jammu, India – Johnson & Johnson has resumed production of its Johnson’s Baby Powder at plants in Baddi and Mulund, India after Government sanctioned testing reaffirmed that the product does not contain asbestos. This conclusion reinforces the findings of decades of independent tests by universities, research labs and government regulators around the world that have consistently found that our talc is safe.

In recent months, regulatory authorities from Singapore, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, and Egypt have also reaffirmed the purity of Johnson & Johnson’s talc.

"We stand behind the safety of our talc, which is routinely tested by both suppliers and independent labs to ensure it is free of asbestos. Johnson & Johnson has cooperated fully and openly with global regulators, providing them with all the information they have requested dating back to the 1960s, and has made its cosmetic talc sources and processed talc available to regulators for testing."

Research, clinical evidence and nearly 40 years of studies by independent medical experts around the world continue to support the safety of cosmetic talc.

Studies of tens of thousands of women and thousands of men show that talc does not cause cancer or asbestos-related disease.