GoI ready for talks with ‘everyone’ on Kashmir issue: Rajnath

‘Militancy in Kashmir is Pakistan-sponsored’
Press Trust of IndiaLucknow, Sep 24:
The Government of India (GoI) is ready for dialogue with "everyone" on Kashmir issue, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, days after India cancelled a foreign minister-level talks with Pakistan.
Singh, however, claimed that militancy in Kashmir Valley is "Pakistan-sponsored".
"I think the (Kashmir) matter will be resolved. We are ready to talk to everyone," he told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the Central Zonal Council here.
The home minister said as far as “terrorism” in Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, all security agencies are working in coordination.
"Terrorism in Kashmir is Pakistan-sponsored," he said.
India on Friday had called off a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries in New York, barely 24 hours after agreeing to the engagement, citing the killings of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad releasing postage stamps "glorifying" Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani.
The Government of India (GoI), last year, had appointed former director of the Intelligence Bureau Dineshwar Sharma as its representative to hold talks with all stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir.
Sharma has already held several rounds of dialogue with representatives of different groups, civil society members and individuals.
About the issues raised in the zonal council meeting, the home minister said out of 22 points, 20 have been resolved, adding in the last four years, in 12 meetings, 680 issues were discussed of which 428 were resolved.
At the meeting, progress of implementation of recommendations made at the last meeting -- on the need to increase density of roads and upgrading existing roads, assistance required to combat Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and modernisation of police forces were discussed, an official release issued here said.